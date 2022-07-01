SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A small village with lots to do. See what Savoy has for you to explore this weekend.
Industrial donut
501 Commerce Drive, Savoy IL 61874
217-607-1323
Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Want donuts as unique as you are? Industrial Donut is a destination donut shop where donuts are created just how you want them. They specialize in fresh, made-to-order cake donuts with hundreds of icing and topping combinations. You will get to watch your donuts being made. The shop also has freshly roasted coffee from locally-operated Columbia Street Roastery as the perfect complement to your donuts.
Old Orchard Lanes & Links
901 N. Dunlap Avenue, Savoy IL 61874
217-359-5281
Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. next day; Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Looking for a perfect place for your entire family to do sports, eat pizza and have fun? Visit Old Orchard Lanes & Links. Established in 1964, this family business has a long history of serving the community with bowling. People of all ages can enjoy bowling, try out miniature golf courses and watch big games together at the snack bar with a must-have thin crust pizza, homemade burgers and local beers.
El Rancho Grande II
501 Commerce Drive, Savoy IL 61874
217-600-3040
Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
I Wok
113 Calvin Street, Savoy IL 61874
217-351-9888
Tuesday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. -10 p.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
I Wok identifies as a cornerstone in the Savoy community. It offers a wide array of authentic Chinese Food, such as Kung Pao Chicken, Moo Shu Pork and Egg Fried Rice. The restaurant is insistent on only using high quality fresh ingredients and proud for its modern interpretation of classic dishes.
The Senator’s Inn & Pub
801 N. Dunlap Avenue, Savoy IL 61874
217-352-0002
Monday & Tuesday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday 2 p.m. – midnight
In this day of hustle and bustle, it is rare to find a sanctuary away. But here at The Senator’s Inn, you can finally enjoy a relaxing atmosphere at one of the most tranquil places in the area. Built in 1915 and once inhabited by Senator Henry M. Dunlap, the mansion now offers guest rooms for extended stays, healing and beauty services as well as a neighborhood Pub. Whether you are here for business or pleasure, The Senator’s Inn is a unique, inviting solution to both your accommodation woes and troubles of other kinds.
Smoky’s House BBQ
1333 Savoy Plaza Lane Ste 8, Savoy IL 61874
217-355-2272
Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Smoky’s House BBQ labels itself as the only barbeque restaurant in Champaign county that has baby back ribs. It serves abundantly flavorful, tender Certified Angus Beef. The meat is dry-rubbed with a special blend of spices and slow-smoked with apple wood. The unique smoke process leads to a pink ring around the meat with a deep smoke flavor, leaving fork-tender meat that melts in your mouth.
Star Karaoke
1503 Lyndhurst Alley, Savoy IL 61874
217-356-3333
Thursday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. next day
If you want to enjoy delicious food while singing out loud with friends, Star Karaoke is a perfect place to go. It is known as the only Korean restaurant you can go to after 10 p.m. There are always plenty of reasons to visit Star – whether you want to have authentic Korean cuisine, relax at a full bar or just let loose in a karaoke room.
Triptych Brewing
1703 Woodfield Drive, Savoy IL 61874
779-232-3376
Monday – Wednesday, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday noon – 8 p.m.
Walking along the quiet street in Savoy, you will notice a cozy beer garden and a comfortable taproom. Triptych Brewing is an award-winning microbrewery rooted in old-world brewing traditions. They draw upon various inspirations, including local ingredients, and cover wide tastes. Spend a relaxing afternoon sipping on beer straight from the source while playing taproom games and having a great conversation with the knowledgeable staff.