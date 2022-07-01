SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A small village with lots to do. See what Savoy has for you to explore this weekend.

Industrial donut

Video from Industrial Donut website

501 Commerce Drive, Savoy IL 61874

217-607-1323

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Want donuts as unique as you are? Industrial Donut is a destination donut shop where donuts are created just how you want them. They specialize in fresh, made-to-order cake donuts with hundreds of icing and topping combinations. You will get to watch your donuts being made. The shop also has freshly roasted coffee from locally-operated Columbia Street Roastery as the perfect complement to your donuts.

Old Orchard Lanes & Links

Photo courtesy of Old Orchard Lanes & Links Facebook page

901 N. Dunlap Avenue, Savoy IL 61874

217-359-5281

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. next day; Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Looking for a perfect place for your entire family to do sports, eat pizza and have fun? Visit Old Orchard Lanes & Links. Established in 1964, this family business has a long history of serving the community with bowling. People of all ages can enjoy bowling, try out miniature golf courses and watch big games together at the snack bar with a must-have thin crust pizza, homemade burgers and local beers.

El Rancho Grande II

501 Commerce Drive, Savoy IL 61874

217-600-3040

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

I Wok



Photo courtesy of I Wok website

113 Calvin Street, Savoy IL 61874

217-351-9888

Tuesday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. -10 p.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

I Wok identifies as a cornerstone in the Savoy community. It offers a wide array of authentic Chinese Food, such as Kung Pao Chicken, Moo Shu Pork and Egg Fried Rice. The restaurant is insistent on only using high quality fresh ingredients and proud for its modern interpretation of classic dishes.

The Senator’s Inn & Pub



Photo courtesy of The Senator’s Inn & Pub website

801 N. Dunlap Avenue, Savoy IL 61874

217-352-0002

Monday & Tuesday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday 2 p.m. – midnight

In this day of hustle and bustle, it is rare to find a sanctuary away. But here at The Senator’s Inn, you can finally enjoy a relaxing atmosphere at one of the most tranquil places in the area. Built in 1915 and once inhabited by Senator Henry M. Dunlap, the mansion now offers guest rooms for extended stays, healing and beauty services as well as a neighborhood Pub. Whether you are here for business or pleasure, The Senator’s Inn is a unique, inviting solution to both your accommodation woes and troubles of other kinds.

Smoky’s House BBQ



Photo courtesy of Smoky’s House BBQ Facebook

1333 Savoy Plaza Lane Ste 8, Savoy IL 61874

217-355-2272

Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Smoky’s House BBQ labels itself as the only barbeque restaurant in Champaign county that has baby back ribs. It serves abundantly flavorful, tender Certified Angus Beef. The meat is dry-rubbed with a special blend of spices and slow-smoked with apple wood. The unique smoke process leads to a pink ring around the meat with a deep smoke flavor, leaving fork-tender meat that melts in your mouth.

Star Karaoke



Photo courtesy of Star Karaoke website

1503 Lyndhurst Alley, Savoy IL 61874

217-356-3333

Thursday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. next day

If you want to enjoy delicious food while singing out loud with friends, Star Karaoke is a perfect place to go. It is known as the only Korean restaurant you can go to after 10 p.m. There are always plenty of reasons to visit Star – whether you want to have authentic Korean cuisine, relax at a full bar or just let loose in a karaoke room.

Triptych Brewing

Photo courtesy of Triptych Brewing website

Photo courtesy of Visit Champaign County

1703 Woodfield Drive, Savoy IL 61874

779-232-3376

Monday – Wednesday, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday noon – 8 p.m.

Walking along the quiet street in Savoy, you will notice a cozy beer garden and a comfortable taproom. Triptych Brewing is an award-winning microbrewery rooted in old-world brewing traditions. They draw upon various inspirations, including local ingredients, and cover wide tastes. Spend a relaxing afternoon sipping on beer straight from the source while playing taproom games and having a great conversation with the knowledgeable staff.