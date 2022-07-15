MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene.

Taco Amigo

3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-234-8226

Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Taco Amigo Facebook

When Mikki Rebollo and her family opened their first restaurant in Mattoon in 2016, they felt the neighborhood’s need for businesses since there were not many food options on the side of the town. Now surrounded by community-gathering places like a swimming pool and a high school, the family witnesses how the town thrives. Rebollo said local people’s support matters to Taco Amigos, and the restaurant now gives back to the community through donations. “We grow with our family, and our family restaurant grows as also,” Rebollo said. “It has been a big part of life.”

Taco Amigos’ top seller is Chicken on The Beach, a bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and cheese – a simple dish especially popular among the younger crowd.

Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner

1626 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-234-7770

Monday – Sunday, 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner Facebook

If you walk into the Downtown Diner on the weekends, you will hear funny, distinct laughter from the owner, Navy veteran and Mattoon native Justin Hubbartt. His wife Lisa shares his passion for cooking food and serving customers. Lisa said she fell in love with the local diner atmosphere when working at one of Mattoon’s historic restaurants decades ago. “My favorite part of owning Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner is the fact that many of my customers were once my customers at Gills 12 years ago,” Hubbartt said. “I missed my people.”

The couple calls small-town restaurants “treasures” that they enjoy exploring. Join the Hubbartt family to try some of their childhood favorites, including salmon patties, homemade rolls and yummy sweets.

Don Sol Mexican Grill

230 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-250-2491

Sunday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. |Friday & Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Don Sol Mexican Grill website

If you are looking for a place to enjoy authentic Mexican food and a light summer breeze, eat at the lovely patio of Don Sol Mexican Grill. Established in 2007, the family-owned, award-winning restaurant has been going strong and staying dedicated to the Mattoon community. Explore Don Sol’s homemade traditional and innovative recipes using vegetables and meat from local markets. From full-service catering to a food truck, Don Sol is an expert at dining experiences. Their spacious seating can also accommodate luncheons and parties.

Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon

700 East Broadway Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-234-7337

Sunday & Tuesday – Thursday, 4 – 9 p.m. |Friday & Saturday, 4 – 10 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon website

Going for premier dining? The Alamo Steak House & Saloon has had a reputation in Mattoon and surrounding areas for over 20 years. From a light bite to a celebratory steak, their menu always serves something to please everyone’s palate. If you are feeling full, Alamo’s relaxing bar and cocktail lounge would be your next destination to get an appetizer, relax with friends and unwind after work.

Luigi’s Italian Restaurant

1610 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-234-2268

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. |Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Luigi’s Italian Restaurant Facebook

Massimo and his wife brought their great grandparents’ secret recipes all the way to Mattoon from Venice, Italy. The proud owner said they make every dish from scratch in the kitchen and work to offer the best Italian cuisine. Don’t forget to try their must-have pizza and other chef’s favorites.

Villa Pizza

2023 Western Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938

217-235-0880

Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight | Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. next day | Sunday 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Villa Pizza Facebook

Another place to get Italian food is Villa Pizza. From specialty pizzas and pasta to yummy sandwiches and salads, the family-owned restaurant serves fresh food with unique recipes and ingredients from local vendors. You can drop by Villa Pizza for their special offers, including all-you-can-eat pizza for lunchtime every Tuesday to Saturday.

Stadium Grill

102 Dettro Drive, Mattoon IL 61938

217-235-0499

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.





Photo courtesy of Stadium Grill Facebook

Stadium Grill is the perfect place for lunch, dinner or snacks while watching the big game. Watch your favorite sport on large TV screens in the bar and enjoy your favorite food on Stadium Grill’s menu with your whole family. Check their daily special offers from mushroom pasta and beef tenderloin medallions to chicken dinner and a variety of Margaritas choices.

McQuarter’s Pub

700 Broadway Avenue Suite 25, Mattoon IL 61938

217-240-4395, email on website

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.





Photo courtesy of McQuarter’s Pub Facebook

As a member of a family-owned business, McQuarter’s Pub has its distinct values. They welcome you as not just a customer but as a family member. Stop by on Fridays for their $11.99 all-you-can-eat Alaskan white fish. Another staple dish is the extremely tender New York Strip steak full of incredible flavor, mixed with bacon-wrapped asparagus and a baked potato.

So whether you are looking for a great slice of pizza, dish of pasta or a massive burger, Mattoon has you covered.