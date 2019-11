CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When preparing for your Thanksgiving feast, it can be easy to forget certain items. But some that don’t sound very common are surprisingly essential to many dishes.

According to data compiled by Meijer, the top five most forgotten items are butter, sweet potatoes, celery, cream of mushroom soup, and cream cheese. Meijer representatives also remind you to keep the turkey and board games in mind while you’re putting the finishing touches on dinner.