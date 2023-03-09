ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, how do you decide the best place to enjoy the day? Is it a city’s Irish population, or their long history of celebrating? Perhaps it’s the average beer price, the weather, or the walkability around the city.

In a recent survey, WalletHub used these metrics and many more, including Irish pubs and the lowest price of hotels, to compare 200 of the largest U.S. cities that celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The review focused on metrics in five main areas: traditions, cost, safety, accessibility, and weather. After evaluating the cities in these areas, they came up with a list of the top 20 cities that scored the highest.

Two Illinois cities got lucky and made the list. Chicago landed on the #3 spot while nearby Naperville nabbed the #8 spot.

Below is the complete list of cities on the list, in descending order of popularity in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations:

1. Boston, Mass. 11. Henderson, Nev. 2. Philadelphia, Pa. 12. Worcester, Mass. 3. Chicago, Ill. 13. Fresno, Calif. 4. Pittsburgh, Pa. 14. San Francisco, Calif. 5. New York, N.Y. 15. Tampa, Fla. 6. Reno, Nev. 16. Syracuse, N.Y. 7. Santa Rosa, Calif. 17. Cedar Rapids, Iowa 8. Naperville, Ill. 18. Orange, Calif. 9. Buffalo, N.Y. 19. Dayton, Ohio 10. Boise, Idaho 20. Milwaukee, Wis.

Some of the worst cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day include Hollywood, Fla., Jackson, Miss., Memphis, Tenn., and Birmingham, Ala.

WalletHub also shared many fun facts about the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. These include: