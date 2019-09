DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- For budding playwrights and costume designers, the chance to hear applause from the audience is near. Macon County 4-H and Pipe Dreams Theatre is offering a 6-week performing arts program for kids in 2nd - 6th grades.

Kids who take part in drama classes benefit from strengthened communication and social skills, improved self-esteem and confidence as well as increased reading and comprehension skills.