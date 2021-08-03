Tom Jones Challenger league returns to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A league is back after more than a year of Covid delays.

The Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign-Urbana is playing ball again. The league is for kids with special needs. Tonight, they were at Ambucs Park in Urbana. One board member says the league usually runs in May and June, but this year its August and September because of Covid delays.

“We are just so happy to be out here. These kids, some of these kids this is what they live for really. We’re just so happy that we’re able to get them out here. Its a little scaled back this year, we’re doing some stuff to keep it safe a little bit as much as we can, but we’re still glad to be out here playing ball,” Bill Hand, Challenger League board member and coach, said.

Bill Hand is not only a board member, he’s also a coach. He said his daughter also was excited to play tonight.