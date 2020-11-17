Tolono School District continues in-person learning

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Community Unit School District #7 Superintendent Andrew Larson said the district will continue with in-person learning on November 23 and 24.

This comes after the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District recommended all school districts in the area go fully remote. In a letter to families, the superintendent said the recommendation was “done with no input from any of the county school districts.” He also said the recommendation came out when “Champaign County had the lowest positivity rate in Region 6, was not in the high risk category…”

Again, the superintendent said at this time they will be continuing with in-person learning on November 23 and 24. “I will restate my thought from my last message on how things could change by the minute depending on the functionality of the guidance from any state or local office.” He continued to say the district will have in-person learning after Thanksgiving break and they will do so “until we get shut down with a mandate not a recommendation.”

I apologize for any and all the confusion this has caused; since March, school districts and board of education have been asked to prepare for all possible scenarios and so no matter what the circumstance, parents and caregivers are being asked to do the same thing. This change in direction is a perfect example and I can’t promise it won’t change again but I have always believed that we can control our environment in the schools with safety measures in place and it is always going to be better to have your child in our buildings getting in-person instruction from Unit 7 educators Andrew Larson, Superintendent – Community Unit School District #7

The superintendent mentioned he understands if some people are concerned and would rather follow the health department’s recommendation, but he said he believes they have a safe environment and will remain open for in-person learning at this time.