TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday.

It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set up and tear down.

By hosting it at the library, they can set up a larger layout than they would normally be able to.

“We do all we can for the people in Tolono to come and watch trains,” said Bruce Stikkers, a member of the club. “There have been lots of kids coming through here having a good time.”

Stikkers said his favorite part of the event is seeing kids smile as they watch the trains go by and building up the set.