SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crash that happened in Savoy one week ago has turned deadly after the victim passed away over the weekend.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Jacob Garcier of Tolono was hurt in the Nov. 7 crash and was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Garcier was admitted into the Critical Care Unit, where he passed away at 2 p.m. on Saturday. He was 40 years old.

Northrup added that Garcier died from “multiple traumatic injuries” and that no autopsy will be performed.

The crash and death are under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.