TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Unity High School in Tolono is now the first school in its area to have a bowling team.

It’s a development that continues to surprise Jordan Lutz, lifetime bowler and now bowling coach.

“There’s nobody in this area that even has high school bowling, so that first step was kind of a hurdle,” Lutz said.

Now, Unity High School is the first to do it. Lutz said he’s been wanting to expand the benefits of the sport into the school for years.

“Good camaraderie around each other, building relationships that are helpful, and just to better them for their future goals in life,” Lutz said.

So when a student came to him with the same idea, it was a plan he knew they could make happen. Bowling enthusiast Taylor Owen said he went around to his friends to get them interested in the new team.

“I love this sport; I love everything about it. I think it’s a great opportunity to build team chemistry, basically, and make a lot of friends,” Owen said.

“So I was like, I enjoy bowling, I’ll go and try it out. And sure enough, I had fun and I’m still doing it,” Brock Schlittler said.

He even got students who’ve never bowled before.

“Some people may not call it a sport, but you know, it takes a lot of hard work to get good and I think it’s a sport,” Owen said.

Lutz said many of the students on the team never bowled before, but he said that it isn’t stopping them from surprising everyone.

“After every strike, we give each other high fives, knuckles and all that stuff. They’re just very supportive guys,” Schlittler said.

The all-boys team won their first match against Danville three to zero. Now, Lutz is hoping the team’s newfound enthusiasm inspires more students to join — enough to start a girls team.

“Right now, we’ve got a couple of younger girls in our youth program that go to Unity, so we’re hoping they can help amp up the numbers for that,” said Lutz.

“It’s just a fun experience. There’s not a lot of schools have bowling teams, and I feel really happy that we made one,” Schlittler said.

The next match will be next Monday at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy.