Tolono Fun Days to return this summer

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — An event that was canceled last year because of the pandemic is making a comeback.

Tolono Fun Days is planned for the last weekend in June.

There will be helicopter rides, a parade, a flag-raising ceremony, and food. That’ll be at Eastside and Westside parks.

Organizers say they need your help to make sure this year is successful.

“Maybe they can help direct traffic and be a part of trash pickup and things like that. We have the local scouts coming together on that duty but we need all the help we can get,” says Diane Ducey.

They’re hoping people sign up for a slot to volunteer or join a committee.