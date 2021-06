TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Another summer weekend event is being called off because of bad weather.

Tolono Fun Day fireworks is being canceled due to windy conditions and storms forecasted Sunday.

Organizers say they are rescheduling the fireworks display for a future date. They add that food vendors will be open until about 6-9 p.m.

A rain date for fireworks has not been set yet.