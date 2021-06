TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Tolono Fun Day is held on the last weekend in June every year, and this year was no exception.

People came out with their friends and family to enjoy Tolono Fun Day.

From clothing and jewelry vendors to balloon games, people were able to take part in the festivities.

Some say because of COVID, this year’s celebration was a breath of fresh air.

Fireworks for Tolono Fun Day will be on Sunday because of windy and rainy conditions.