Tolono Fire Protection District searches for EMA volunteers

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — If you live in Tolono and would like to help the community, now is your chance.

The Tolono Fire Protection District is looking for emergency-management volunteers. The job includes spotting storms, helping with traffic control, or supplying water to first responders at fires.



Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said they have the firefighters for the job, but emergency management volunteers help free up those firefighters.

“It’s very common when ever storms come through communities that power lines go down, trees go down, people potentially get trapped in their homes. So the E-M-A people can handle the weather aspect of the incident whereas the firefighters can help with the firefighter aspect,” Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said.

Chief Humer says no experience is needed, and the department provides training. If you are interested in helping, there is an informational meeting on zoom scheduled on October 14, at 7 p.m., you can email the department at tolono2400@gmail.com or you can message them on Facebook.