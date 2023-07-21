TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tolono Fire Department recently took to social media to issue a reminder of Scott’s Law after a string of violations involving their firefighters.

Officials said that on Monday, crews were on the scene of a crash and several drivers passing by did not slow down, as the law requires.

This, they said, makes firefighters’ jobs even more dangerous.

Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a “move over law.” It requires drivers to slow down and if possible, change lanes for emergency vehicles working on the side of a road.

Drivers who violate Scott’s Law could pay a fine of anywhere from $250 to $10,000.