UPDATE (5:10 PM 02/24/22) — Cierra Coker of Lincoln was recently arrested in connection to Sophia Faye Davis’s death, Coroner Allmon stated.

According to jail records, Coker is facing first-degree murder charge.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said officers are investigating a toddler’s death they deemed suspicious in nature.

In a news release, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 1-year-old Sophia Faye Davis was taken to a Springfield hospital from Logan County. Allmon stated the Mechanicsburg toddler died on February 8.

“An autopsy was done on February 10, 2022 and preliminary results indicate she died as a result of a traumatic brain injury, due to blunt force injuries of the head,” said Allmon. Her death was considered suspicious and is being investigated by the coroner’s office as well as the Lincoln Police Department.