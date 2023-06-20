CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re a diver with a magnet, one Central Illinois family has a unique opportunity for you.

They’re offering $500 to anyone who can find their toddler’s hearing equipment at the bottom of Clinton Lake. Corlee Erkkila says her 3-year-old son, Kyan, dropped them while swimming on Sunday.

Kyan was born deaf, and Erkkila says the implants retail for thousands of dollars. If she finds the lost pair, they’ll be replaced by insurance. And thankfully – her social media post about it has been shared by a thousand people.

“There’s been tons of people sharing it and tons of people commenting to give us their equipment or their magnets and things, letting us borrow stuff. I’m just like, oh my gosh this is crazy. Well if you’re out there and you want to find it, that’d be nice,” Erkkila said.

Erkkila says her husband has already spent hours searching the lake with no luck.

She provided the following photo with an approximate location where the implants were lost.

Via: Corlee Erkkila

Corlee Erkkila can be reached by phone at 815-992-0220 or email at corlee@stargrieffrealty.com.