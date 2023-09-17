MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)The rain didn’t hold people back from exploring one mode of transportation today in Piatt county. Today was railroad day at the Monticello Railway Museum.

Tomorrow is also the start of rail safety week in Illinois.

Today adults and kids got the chance to learn how the trains work while on the tracks. Families explored operational trains and the vintage rail cars. They also had a chance to ride the rails themselves throughout Monticello Railway day happens every September.

Coming up in March the museum will present their 40th annual Lincoln square train show. You can find more details on Railway Museum.