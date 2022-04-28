CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylor Street in downtown Champaign will be transformed into a “Toast to Taylor Street” block party and festival every first Saturday of the month, May through October, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials said festivities include live performances from local musicians and an open-air market.

“Downtown businesses came together to reconnect the wider community to vibrant, local talent,” said Kayla Brown, owner of Fire Doll Studio and event co-organizer. “This event will showcase food and drinks, music, art and a variety of local businesses all summer long.”

On May 7, entertainment starts at 2:00 p.m. with performances from

– Sad Hair Day (2:00 p.m.)

– Los Guapos (2:30 p.m.)

– Caleb Cook Band (3:40 p.m.)

– Big Daddy Pride & The East Side 5 (5:10 p.m.)

– Merry Travelers (6:30 p.m.)

– Trouble Chasin’ (7:50 p.m.)

– DJ Belly (9:00 p.m.)

The open-air market features several local vendors including The Wright Soapery, The Quirky Quiltress, Carly Morrison Clay, Rachel Tilson Artwork, Katrina Catizone, Aligned Serenity, OHOK things, Piper Indigo Adornments, True North Counseling Center, Ralph Roether Art and Fire Doll Studio.

“We wanted to create a space for entertainment and performances in the heart of downtown Champaign,” said Carolyn Farren, owner of Farren’s Pub and event co-organizer. “Every month event attendees can experience new music and vendors on Taylor Street.”

The event is free. More information can be found HERE.