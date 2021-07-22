To Mask, or Not to Mask in Mahomet Schools

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–On Thursday night, Mahomet’s school board met to discuss their plan for returning for school.

Board Members and parents spent a significant deal of that meeting discussing whether or not the school board should require masks for all students. As it stands, all Mahomet schools will be returning to in-person learning. State, Federal and local public health guidelines require all unvaccinated students to wear masks.

During public comments, some parents urged the rest of the audience to prioritize the health and safety of other students, while others argued it should be up to students and parents, not the school board, to decide.

In addition to being split on mask requirements, the board is also not requiring students to be vaccinated, although they are strongly encouraging it.

Board members said this plan is subject to change based on the number of COVID cases and new guidelines from health officials.