Tix to Ebert’s Fest on sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for Roger Ebert’s Film Festival will go on sale November 1.

This will be the 22nd year the fest will be happening.

The festival passes cover all screenings during the festival, which will run April 15-18 at the Virginia Theatre with related talks and panel discussions at other local venues.

Ebertsfest presents celebrated films, as well as other cinematic works overlooked by audiences, critics or distributors.

Each screening is followed with on-stage discussions with directors, actors, critics or others associated with the film.

Among the films at last year’s festival were the features “Sideways” and “Almost Famous,” documentaries on Maya Angelou and Fred Rogers, and a restored Aretha Franklin concert film.

Among the guests were actresses Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly.

Roger Ebert was an Urbana native and a University of Illinois journalism graduate. He was also won a Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times who died in 2013.

He co-founded the festival with his wife, Chaz.

Chaz Ebert is the festival’s executive producer and serves as the host; Nate Kohn is the festival director. They select films from lists Roger Ebert made over the first 15 years of the festival, as well as others based on established criteria.

The lineup of films, guests and other events will be announced several weeks before the festival, which is sponsored by the College of Media and Chaz Ebert.

Only 1,000 tickets will be available.

