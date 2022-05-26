SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With Memorial Day marking the “unofficial” start of summer, HSHS St. John’s Hospital is encouraging sun safety awareness and reminding everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Following guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and the CDC, HSHS St. John’s Hospital offers the following answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the use of sunscreen.

Who should wear sunscreen?

Everyone older than six months of age who will be spending any time outside. Children younger than six months old should not be exposed to the sun’s rays for any length of time.

Do I only need to put on sunscreen when it is sunny outside?

You should apply sunscreen every day if you will be outside. The sun emits UV rays year-round, and even on cloudy days up to 80% of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate your skin.

What are ultraviolet-A (UVA) and ultraviolet-B (UVB) rays, and which are more harmful?

The sun’s UVB rays are the most harmful to skin, contributing to skin cancer and premature aging. All sunscreens contain protection against UVB rays, but not all provide protection from damaging UVA rays.

What sunscreen should I use?

To protect your skin from sunburn, early skin aging and skin cancer, everyone should use sunscreen that offers:

Broad-spectrum protection that protects against sunlight’s ultraviolet A- and B-rays (UVA and UVB)

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher

Water-resistant (effective for up to 40 minutes in water) or very water-resistant (effective for up to 80 minutes in water). Reapply after getting out of the water or sweating

Is a higher SPF sunscreen better than a lower SPF sunscreen?

Dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. Higher-number SPFs block slightly more of the sun’s UVB rays, but no sunscreen can block 100% of the sun’s UVB rays. A higher-number SPF does not mean you can spend additional time outdoors without reapplying.

How much sunscreen should I use and how often should I apply it?

The AAD recommends that you apply enough sunscreen to cover all skin that clothing will not cover. Don’t forget to:

Apply to the tops of your feet, your neck, your ears and the top of your head

Apply to dry skin 15 minutes before going outdoors

Protect your lips by applying a lip balm or lipstick that contains sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher

Reapply sunscreen approximately every two hours, or after swimming, sweating or toweling off

Does sunscreen expire?

Yes. If you find a bottle of sunscreen that you have not used for some time, here are the AAD guidelines:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that all sunscreens retain their original strength for at least three years

If the expiration date has passed, throw the sunscreen out

If you buy a sunscreen that does not have an expiration date, write the purchase date on the bottle

Look for visible signs the sunscreen may no longer be effective – discoloration or change in the product’s consistency

You can also protect yourself from the sun’s rays by limiting time in direct sunlight, using an umbrella for shade, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and wearing long sleeves and pants.