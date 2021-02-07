Tips to celebrate the Super Bowl safely during the pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though the super bowl is like a national holiday, we should all remember we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

The coronavirus won’t take time off to watch the Bucs and Chiefs play. Officials say if you’re going to a party tonight, social distance as much as possible.

The owners we spoke to say they’re not expecting big groups, but they’re taking precautions to make sure people are safe if they choose to eat out.

Some restaurants have outdoor cabins. There aren’t any tv’s inside to watch the game, but it’s an option for people who want to enjoy the night with friends.

They’re keeping tables and cabins sanitized. And they have several workers to make sure eating areas stay clean, but medical professionals say the best way to celebrate is not at a restaurant or bar.

We spoke with a physician at OSF Medical Center who suggests staying home.

“Enjoy the game with your family. If you want, if you necessarily have to have a friend, one or two friends and please wear masks and practice. I can’t say social distancing 6 feet apart but try to keep a little bit of distance,” says Physician Andrew Zasada.

If you do go out, he’s reminding people to be cautious.

Use hand sanitizer, wear a mask, and do your best to practice social distancing. Stay at your own table and ask other people to do the same.

