Tips sought after house hit in drive-by

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips in a recent incident of shots fired and criminal damage. It happened about 10:45 pm, Monday, June 15, in the 2000-block of East Adams.

Gunshots were fired from a dark-colored sedan with dark-tinted windows striking a home several times. No one was hurt, but the home was damaged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US