Tips on preventing frozen pipes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As cold weather approaches, Aqua Illinois is reminding homeowners how to prevent water pipes from freezing.

It recommends keeping the heat on and set to least 50 degrees and to make sure to let your faucets drip.

Other tips they recommend are:

Make sure to have a supply of heat tape and pipe insulation, as well as a portable space heater and a hair dryer on hand

Locate and visibly mark the home’s master water valve. If a pipe does break, use this valve to turn off water to the home

Make sure the lids on outdoor meter pits are not broken or missing

Shutoff lawn sprinkling systems

“I always recommend knowing where your interior shut-off valve is,” says East Central Region Area Manager Andrew Price. “That will be located at the line that comes into your house. So, that operates you’re whole house. If there is a break in your house, you won’t have to wonder where it’s at.”

Price says it’s also important to check and protect any outdoor faucets.

If you find a frozen pipe, turn off the water supply and contact a plumber immediately.