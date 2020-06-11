Breaking News
One person arrested after a car was hijacked at gunpoint

Tips needed in shooting at block party

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfield police lawsuit_20160319192503

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope witnesses from a large block party can provide tips in a recent shooting. It happened about 3:40 am, Sunday, May 31, in an empty lot at 15th & Edwards.

Shots were fired into the crowd striking two females. They remain hospitalized in serious condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 – 8427
Cashffortips.US

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.