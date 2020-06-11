Tips needed in shooting at block party

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope witnesses from a large block party can provide tips in a recent shooting. It happened about 3:40 am, Sunday, May 31, in an empty lot at 15th & Edwards.

Shots were fired into the crowd striking two females. They remain hospitalized in serious condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US