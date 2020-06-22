Tips needed in shoot-out

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope the public can provide tips in a recent case of aggravated discharge of a firearm. It happened about 1:10 am, Sunday, May 24, in the area of Northwood and McKinley.

Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the 1000-block of Northwood Street and the parking lot of Providence at Sycamore. Suspects were in a silver SUV and silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with a missing driver-side rear hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com