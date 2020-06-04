Tips needed in drive-by shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are asking the public for tips in a recent drive-by shooting. It happened about 1:15 am, Saturday, May 30, in the 2000-block of East Cedar Street.

Shots were fired from the front passenger seat of a white, newer model 4-door truck into a dark-colored, older model 4-door car. Three shell casings were found in the roadway after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US