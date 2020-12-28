Tips needed for burglary investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers need your help solving a burglary investigation involving a construction site.

In a news release, police stated between December 19 at 1:30 p.m. and December 21 at 6 a.m., a man forced his way into the construction site near East Springfield Avenue and South 4th Street. “Upon entry, the subject stole numerous construction tools valued at over $2,500,” officers stated.





Photos provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Security video showed the man with what appeared to be a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was also wearing a gray, white and red hooded jacked with “Cali” on the front along with blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.