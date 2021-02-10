Tips: How to make sure your furnace is working properly

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–With the weather outside being as cold as it is, it’s important to make sure your furnace is working. But a faulty furnace could mean more than just no heat.

It could be a potential hazard. Officials with Chief Bauer Service Experts said you should check your furnace at least twice a year.

If you think you’re having issues, there are some other simple fixes. If it’s colder in your house than usual, check the thermostat. It could just be dead batteries, or an issue with the thermostat itself that would need fixing.

When checking your furnace, look at the filter and make sure there isn’t too much clutter.

More often than not, a covered filter is what’s stopping heat from going through the rest of the house. Sometimes if the furnace filter has too much buildup it can cause a fire. If smaller fixes aren’t working, they said to call an HVAC expert and have them take a look.

“Preventative maintenence is key,” general manager Leland Carpenter said. “Having it looked at by a professional can give you the recommendations you need to keep your equipment running like it should be.”

It’s also important to not try and be your own handyman, because that can cause more problems.

And if you’re unsure about the advise you’re given, he said it’s better to call another HVAC service for a second opinion.