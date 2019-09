SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office is thanking crime stoppers tips for helping catch a man wanted on several charges.

Christopher Ettress was arrested Friday. He was wanted on several counts of residential burglary, car theft and burglary, and violating his parole. They said he was spotted in a stolen car Thursday by a Sangamon County deputy, and Ettress didn’t pull over.

Ettress was later arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday morning.