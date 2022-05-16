MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s tick season. State research shows that cases of tick-borne diseases have been on the rise in Illinois.

A natural areas manager at Allerton Park said mid-May is when ticks become active. If you’re a nature lover, you may want to be careful. Ticks can transmit harmful illnesses like Lyme Disease.

He says if you get bit, use tweezers close to the skin and slowly apply pressure to remove the bug. They’re hard to kill, so he said you can flush a tick, or contain it in a secure bag and throw it away. He said some people try to remove them using soap or lighters, but it’s best to avoid doing so.

He said to be sure to check your body and clothes after returning from a hike. And, most bug repellents will help keep the ticks away.

“Ticks seem to be in taller grass, kind-of scrubby areas – not so much the mowed trails. Here at the park we don’t see too many ticks if you’re taking a hike through the park, but when you’re off the trails is when you get ticks,” Alex Lourash.

The Department of Public Health has an online interactive map where you can track tick populations by county.