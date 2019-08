CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taste of Champaign-Urbana kicks off Friday. Vendors from area restaurants and food trucks will be on hand to give you a taste of what they make.

You can also sample beers and other drinks from local breweries and listen to live music. It’s all happening at West Side Park, from 5 – 11 pm, Friday and 11 am – 11 pm, Saturday.