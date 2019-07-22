Time for school registration

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s still summer, but the Decatur Public Schools district is getting ready for another school year.

The district is holding school registration Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30-7 p.m. Sign-ups will be held at all DPS schools.

Families will need to bring enrollment forms, permission slips, and vaccine information with them to registration. Those who are new to the district will also need to bring health, vision, and dental exams. A few other documents will also be needed.

