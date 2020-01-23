Time for parents to choose schools for kindergartners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is time for parents to choose schools if they have a child who will be in kindergarten next year.

Registration is now underway for the 2020-2021 school year. The Champaign School District is now accepting applications for the Schools of Choice process. Parents are asked to rank their elementary school preference.

Registration lasts until March 31. Children must be 5-years-old on or before September 1, 2020 to register for kindergarten. Families should register in person at the Center for Family and Community Engagement, Mellon Building at 703 South New Street. Applications received, regardless of date submitted, will be processed equally.

School officials said in a release that Unit 4 “Choice Days” events start Thursday and include school tours, info sessions and open houses to help families understand the registration process and talk to staff.

Schools of Choice Information Night: Jan 23 5:30-7 p.m. at Garden Hills Academy.

School Tours: Tuesdays/Thursdays in February at 9:30 a.m. (Meet in the school’s main office)

Evening Open Houses (Shuttles will be available to tour multiple schools): Feb. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Kenwood, Carrie Busey, South Side, Robeson, Booker T. Washington and Stratton. Feb. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Barkstall, Garden Hills, Bottenfield, Westview, Dr. Howard and IPA.



You can find Choice Books online or in the Schools of Choice Office.