CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Harlem Globetrotters will take the State Farm Center floor Friday night but when they do, you will see a familiar face on the bench with them.

WCIA 3’s Tim Sinclair has been named “Guest Globetrotter.” The co-host of CiLiving and PA voice of the Fighting Illini Basketball team has been chosen to suit up.

Sinclair will have a chance to show off his skills during the family-friendly basketball exhibition Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.