TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A toiletry drive held in Tilton, part of the Illinois State Police Faith in Blue initiative, was deemed a big success, officials said.

The drive took place at the United Church of Tilton on Friday. Officials said cars showed up at the church packed with toiletries. Donated items included included everything from hairbrushes to soap to toilet paper.

State Trooper Clay Woodard, who was volunteering, said this drive allows police help the community in a different way.

“That’s what we’re trying to do here,” Woodard said. “As a church and as a law enforcement, local law enforcement, we’re trying to humanize this and realize that there is a need within our local community for these items, for the men’s shelter and women’s shelter.”

Based on the success of this drive, the Faith in Blue initiative hopes to return with another collection drive in Decatur next month.