TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For the fourth consecutive year, the Village of Tilton put on a fundraising event to help support volunteer first responders.

The fundraiser took place on Friday and included live music, food, raffles, a car show and even demonstrations from the Tilton Fire Department.

All proceeds from the festivities goes toward the first responders who volunteer in the village. Mike Weidenburner, a Village Trustee, said donations were’t required but are appreciated.

“Basically, it’s free. I mean, you come in, you spend what you want. If you want to donate, donate,” he said. “If you can’t, then just come out and have a good time. That’s the whole point of coming to Tilton and enjoying yourself.”

Village officials expected anywhere from 400 to 500 people to come out.