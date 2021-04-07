Tilton Police warn to slow down or be ready for consequences

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Tilton Police are warning drivers to slow down or be prepared to suffer the consequences.

In a Facebook post, police said their officers have been using their radars on side streets. “Remember the speed limit is the speed limit,” said police. “You can be pulled over for doing anything over the speed limit.”

If drivers do get pulled over, police are telling them to have the necessary documentation. “If you are speeding, you need to make sure you have insurance, a valid license, up to date registration.” If you do not have these items, police said that could lead to you getting more tickets or having your car impounded.