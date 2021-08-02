Tilton Family Medical Services holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the Tilton area will have a new option for medical care.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical clinic on East 5th Street. It is called Tilton Family Medical Services. They are certified to do DOT physicals and sports physicals for students participating in sports.

Officials said it has been around three years since there has been a practice in Tilton. Neighbors used to have to drive to Danville to get medical treatment.

They are offering $50 office visits.