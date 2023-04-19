URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling for people to come out for National Volunteer Month, but they’re not doing it alone. They’re joining forces with the Peanuts franchise by giving donors an extra incentive.

It seems to be working. The Illini Union was a revolving door for students who wanted to donate and get a free gift.

“I saw on TikTok some things trending about the American Red Cross giving out t-shirts– Snoopy t-shirts in collaboration with Joe Cool,” said Nicole Arnold, a U of I student. “I immediately went online to sign up. I noticed just the other day that all the slots were taken up.”

Red Cross says today was much busier than usual thanks to the viral traffic. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Donation dates and locations:

Bloomington

4/20/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.

4/20/2023 Second Presbyterian Church 404 N. Prairie St.

4/21/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.

4/23/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.

Donovan

4/21/2023 Donovan High School 600 North St

Fairbury

4/21/2023 Prairie Central High School 411 North 7th Street

Granville

4/21/2023 Putnam County High School 402 E. Silverspoon Ave.

Heyworth

4/20/2023 Heyworth High School 308 West Cleveland

Lacon

4/21/2023 Immaculate Conception Center 418 N. Center

Normal

4/20/2023 College Park Christian Church 116 N Cottage Ave.

4/21/2023 Illinois State University Watterson Towers Watterson Towers-Rosa Parks Room

4/22/2023 Normal The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1628 W Hovey

Pekin

4/20/2023 First United Methodist Church 1315 Court St.

Peoria