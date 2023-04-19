URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling for people to come out for National Volunteer Month, but they’re not doing it alone. They’re joining forces with the Peanuts franchise by giving donors an extra incentive.
It seems to be working. The Illini Union was a revolving door for students who wanted to donate and get a free gift.
“I saw on TikTok some things trending about the American Red Cross giving out t-shirts– Snoopy t-shirts in collaboration with Joe Cool,” said Nicole Arnold, a U of I student. “I immediately went online to sign up. I noticed just the other day that all the slots were taken up.”
Red Cross says today was much busier than usual thanks to the viral traffic. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.
Donation dates and locations:
Bloomington
- 4/20/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.
- 4/20/2023 Second Presbyterian Church 404 N. Prairie St.
- 4/21/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.
- 4/23/2023 Bloomington Blood Donation Center 1 Westport Ct.
Donovan
- 4/21/2023 Donovan High School 600 North St
Fairbury
- 4/21/2023 Prairie Central High School 411 North 7th Street
Granville
- 4/21/2023 Putnam County High School 402 E. Silverspoon Ave.
Heyworth
- 4/20/2023 Heyworth High School 308 West Cleveland
Lacon
- 4/21/2023 Immaculate Conception Center 418 N. Center
Normal
- 4/20/2023 College Park Christian Church 116 N Cottage Ave.
- 4/21/2023 Illinois State University Watterson Towers Watterson Towers-Rosa Parks Room
- 4/22/2023 Normal The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1628 W Hovey
Pekin
- 4/20/2023 First United Methodist Church 1315 Court St.
Peoria
- 4/20/2023 Peoria Blood Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 4/21/2023 Peoria Blood Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 4/21/2023 Richwoods High School 6301 N. University
- 4/22/2023 Peoria Blood Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 4/22/2023 Peter H Clark Elks Lodge 483 1101 SW Jefferson Ave
- 4/23/2023 Peoria Blood Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue