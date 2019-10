PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tigers and Lions raised the most meals so far this season for “Tackle Hunger”.

A total of 24,964 meals were raised between the two schools.

Paris: 19,827 Meals

Marshall: 5,137 Meals

In total the schools so far have raised 95,148 for their communities throughout the high school football season so far.

This is a partnership between WCIA and The Eastern Illinois Foodbank.