CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring is here and so are the insects and experts are warning against one in particular: ticks.

The University of Illinois’ released a study on increasing trends in tick and tick-borne illnesses, and farmer’s increased risk of contracting tick-borne diseases. Meanwhile, the Champaign County Forest Preserve is sharing prevention and treatment tips to help keep you safe, including a new App that can help to identify and track ticks in the area.

U of I surveys farmers about ticks, prevention efforts

U of I officials said tick-borne illnesses like ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever are on the rise in Illinois, and outdoor workers like farmers are at higher risk than those who spend more time indoors. U of I Ph.D. candidate Sulagna Chakraborty and her colleagues led a new study that surveyed 50 Illinois farmers to learn about their awareness of the problem and engagement in tick-prevention efforts.

Ticks have been present in Illinois since at least 1905. However, Chakraborty said the geographic expansion of ticks more recently is driven by changes in climate and the movement patterns of hosts, including birds, small mammals, and white-tailed deer. In particular, the tick species that can cause the most harm – such as the black-legged tick, American dog tick, lone star tick, and the Gulf Coast tick – have expanded into new areas in Illinois and across the Midwest.

In the study, Chakraborty and her colleagues found that the farmers who reported being bitten by ticks in 39 Illinois counties had moderate knowledge about the tick species that are present in the state. Chakraborty said her team also found that farmers implement more preventive measures against ticks for their pets than for themselves. Those with cattle were even less likely to use prevention measures on their livestock.

Chakraborty said ticks can be a nuisance and are also known to cause infections in cats, dogs, and other companion animals.

Champaign Co. Forest Preserve shares protection tips

As the weather continues to warm in Illinois, ticks too are on the rise, and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD) shared on social media many ways to protect themselves from ticks, including how to properly remove them.

The forest preserve said ticks don’t jump out of trees to land on their hosts. Instead, they do something called questing, which means they hang around with their legs outstretched waiting for a host to brush up against them so they can latch on.

Officials said adult ticks can be easy to spot, but nymph ticks can be the size of a poppy seed.

The most common tick the CCFPD Natural Resources department found in the forest preserve is the American Dog Tick, but they said they have all common Illinois ticks.

To remove a tick, CCFPD said to put tweezers as close to the mouth parts, or head, as possible and pull straight out. They said to make sure your tweezers are all the way to your skin and not squeezing the back end of the tick. Twisting or jerking is not recommended as you’re more likely to rip the tick and leave parts still attached to your skin. They said a tick key also works great.

The forest preserve said you should not follow home remedies including using soap, vinegar, or matches to make the tick remove itself from your skin. They said these methods greatly increase your chances of the tick regurgitating on its way out and spilling its entire stomach contents, including any diseases, into your body.

Tick prevention, information apps for your mobile device

The CCFPD Natural Resources department uses two apps for tick prevention and information, including iNaturalist and The Tick App. CCFPD officials said iNaturalist is not only great for plant and tree identification but it can also help you with tick ID. They said many researchers use iNaturalist to collect data so you may be helping someone record data.

CCFPD officials said they started using The Tick App to help U of I researchers collect data on what kind of ticks were within Illinois preserves. Anyone can set up a profile and then report any ticks they find with information, including where and when it was found.

Anyone can also upload photos. You will then receive an email within the week identifying the tick. CCFPD said this will not only help the U of I, but several other Midwest schools and researchers too.

Courtesy: Champaign County Forest Preserve District