CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tickets for the Fighting Illini Basketball home games are hard to come by right now.

The U of I’s March 1 game against Indiana is already sold out. Other games at the State Farm Center have limited tickets remaining. If you want to go, ticket officials say do it fast.

The 19th-ranked Fighting Illini have won six straight games; are 11-1 at home this season; and are currently tied for first place in the Big 10.