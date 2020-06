GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tickets for the Garth Brooks Drive-In concert went on sale Friday.

The show will be shown on 300 outdoor theaters across the country, including the Harvest Moon in Gibson City. The phone banks opened up at 11 a.m. Friday for the June 27 show. In two hours, 50,000 tickets were sold nationwide. Concert officials are telling people to have patience because of the demand.

The show costs $100 per car or truck. The concert starts at dusk.