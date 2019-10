UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball tickets will soon be on sale.

Single game tickets will be available Tuesday for I FUND members at 9:00 a.m. For the general public, they’ll go on sale Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

The season begins a week from Friday night with an exhibition against Lewis. The regular season begins November 5 at home against Nicholls State.