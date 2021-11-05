Late night shooting now being investigated as a homicide

(UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.) — At around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, The McLean County Coroner, Dr. Kathleen Yoder, identified last night’s homicide victim as 30-year-old Geoffrey Rowry.

Officials said Rowry was pronounced dead by the Coroner’s office at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time and there is no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or at Bmelton@cityblm.org

or contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at Kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

(UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.) — One man has died following a shooting in downtown Bloomington Thursday night, and now Bloomington police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Washington St. at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Police administered first aid to the victim and called Bloomington Fire Department for support. Firefighters took the victim to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects at this time. There were no other injuries to report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-261-2505 or at Bmelton@cityblm.org or contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at Kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

Those looking to submit a tip and remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are searching for a suspect after one man was found shot outside of downtown Bloomington.

According to The Pantagraph, police were called to the area of E. Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was found and taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department spoke to neighbors looking for information regarding a suspect.

WMBD has reached out to officials for more details about the shooting.

This story will be updated.