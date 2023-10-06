CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — THRIVE, an adult-use cannabis dispensary opened its doors to the public Thursday.

“It’s been a long road, a few challenges along the way, but we’re just super happy and excited to be here and get it rolling,” Amber Ruddick, Regional Retail Director of THRIVE said.

THRIVE is located at 912 N. Route 40 in Casey. Just south of interstate 70.

Ruddick said THRIVE is focused on compliance and customer service.

“Customer service really is number one for us. And educating our customers and patients. It’s super important that people know when they come in, what they’re buying. That they can leave here and feel confident with their product and get what they need to feel better,” Ruddick said.

The Casey location also strives to be a good neighbor to the community.

“The economic impact the dispensary is projected to have on Casey will allow us to complete several projects that have been on the back burner for years. We have a lot of infrastructure updates and roads to build before we are ready to aggressively seek more development in the Rt. 49 corridor. THRIVE has been an outstanding company to work with, they have been professional, attentive, and community minded. We are excited to welcome them to the Casey community.” Bailey Tait, Economic Development Director – City of Casey

Some of the projects on the proposed list include building and improving community recreation like pickle ball courts, outdoor basketball courts, youth baseball and softball facilities and the possibility of a new swimming pool. The demolitions of delinquent properties, road upgrades and lowering city property taxes and the list goes on.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of opportunities to the area,” Ruddick said.

What should someone who has never been to a dispensary expect?

You’ll start by presenting your I.D. to get checked in by security. You must be at least 21 years of age.

“They’ll be greeted by a sales floor staff. We’ve got our kiosk and our iPads on the floor, so you’re kind of sifting through the menu, looking through the products. All of the information’s on there. So, someone’s right there with you every step of the way if that’s what you need,” Ruddick said.

Now open to the public, THRIVE’S hours of operation are from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Thrive leaders are considering this their soft opening as they work from a mobile bank trailer turned mobile dispensary, while construction continues, on the larger, permanent site. Leaders said they hope to open that building sometime in December.