URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that took place at different fraternity houses on campus.

In the span of two weeks, burglaries were reported at the following three Greek houses in Champaign:

Zeta Beta Tau (907 South Fourth Street) on Dec. 30

Alpha Chi Rho (311 East Armory Avenue) on Jan. 6

Psi Upsilon (313 East Armory Avenue) on Jan. 12

Authorities said no one was hurt in these incidents, and at least one of the buildings was left unlocked when the crime occurred. They also said these incidents do not suggest a physical threat to the public.

Campus will continue to be patrolled by U of I Police and the more than 2,400 security cameras installed around the area, officials said.

Any more information on these incidents should be relayed to the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216. People may also anonymously contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, submitting tips on 373tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app available on iOS and Android. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.

In the meantime, the U of I Police shared the following tips with the campus community to help keep the area safe:

Do not let strangers follow you into your building : Do not prop open doors, and do not hold secure doors open for strangers. Politely ask them to use their key or swipe their cards instead.

: Do not prop open doors, and do not hold secure doors open for strangers. Politely ask them to use their key or swipe their cards instead. Watch your belongings : Theft is the most common crime on college campuses everywhere. Always secure your personal belongings, even if they are sitting right next to you.

: Theft is the most common crime on college campuses everywhere. Always secure your personal belongings, even if they are sitting right next to you. Lock your doors : Always be sure to lock the door to your vehicle or residence. Criminals will often take advantage of open doors or windows to steal items.

Lock your doors : Always be sure to lock the door to your vehicle or residence. Criminals will often take advantage of open doors or windows to steal items.
Bring it with you. If you're leaving campus for an extended period of time, bring your valuables with you. During school breaks, criminals will take advantage of an empty campus.

If you’re leaving campus for an extended period of time, bring your valuables with you. During school breaks, criminals will take advantage of an empty campus. Bring it with you : Bring your valuables with you if you plan to stay off-campus for a while, such as during school breaks. Criminals will take advantage of an empty campus.

Stay alert: Be aware of your surroundings. Wearing headphones or looking at your phone could distract you from a potentially unsafe environment. Walk with purpose and remain vigilant.

Trust your instincts: If it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Call the police if something seems odd or suspicious. Even the smallest bit of information could prevent another crime.

Promptly report crime or suspicious activity: Reporting quickly helps police catch offenders quickly and prevents similar incidents from happening again.

If this incident raises concerns, the Student Assistance Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, the Emergency Dean Program also provides immediate assistance in emergency health or safety situations. Call 217-333-0050 to contact the SAC or the Emergency Dean. More information on these programs and others can be found at odos.illinois.edu/community-of-care.

