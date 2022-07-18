IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Monday following a series of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight in Clifton and Chebanse.

Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old David Hodges along with two male juveniles, 16 and 17 years of age. All three of the suspects are from Kankakee.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three were also arrested in connection with a residential burglary that happened in the Iroquois Mobile Estates park in Chebanse. They attempted to flee from the mobile home park on foot, but were caught and taken into custody without incident. They’ve been charged with multiple counts of Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Ammunition and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The teens remain in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Anyone who lives in Clifton or the mobile home park and who has exterior surveillance cameras that captured the teens on video is asked to contact Iroquois County detectives at 815-432-6992.